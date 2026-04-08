403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
What It's Like To Grow Up With A Trach
(MENAFN- 3BL) Grace's story is a powerful look at life with a tracheostomy (trach) and the strength of a family navigating a diagnosis. Grace's mom shares what it's really like raising a child with a trach - from the early days of uncertainty to helping her daughter grow up confident and unapologetically herself. This story goes beyond the medical devices. It's about identity, resilience, motherhood, and redefining what life with a tracheostomy can look like.
If you're a parent, caregiver, clinician, or simply want to better understand, this episode offers insight and inspiration.
-
What it's like being a mom to a child with a trach
Living with a trach as a young person
Confidence and identity beyond diagnosis
Patient-centered healthcare innovation
See her story here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment