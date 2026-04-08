What It's Like To Grow Up With A Trach

MENAFN - 3BL) Grace's story is a powerful look at life with a tracheostomy (trach) and the strength of a family navigating a diagnosis. Grace's mom shares what it's really like raising a child with a trach - from the early days of uncertainty to helping her daughter grow up confident and unapologetically herself. This story goes beyond the medical devices. It's about identity, resilience, motherhood, and redefining what life with a tracheostomy can look like.

If you're a parent, caregiver, clinician, or simply want to better understand, this episode offers insight and inspiration.

What it's like being a mom to a child with a trach Living with a trach as a young person Confidence and identity beyond diagnosis Patient-centered healthcare innovation

See her story here.