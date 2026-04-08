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QC Chairman Discusses Promoting Economic, Trade Cooperation With Malaysia

QC Chairman Discusses Promoting Economic, Trade Cooperation With Malaysia


2026-04-08 02:01:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatar Chamber (QC) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Ambassador of Malaysia to the State of Qatar HE Mohammad Faizal Razali.

The meeting discussed economic and trade cooperation between both countries, as well as ways to enhance these relations. It also discussed the investment climate and opportunities available on both sides.

Both parties emphasized the important role of the private sector in strengthening trade and economic ties, and in promoting mutual and joint investments to increase bilateral trade volumes.

HE Sheikh Khalifa praised the strong relations between Qatar and Malaysia, highlighting the shared commitment to further advancing cooperation across various fields, particularly in trade and investment.

His Excellency also commended Malaysia's significant economic development and affirmed the keen interest of Qatari businesses in exploring investment opportunities in the Malaysian market.

For his part, HE the Malaysian Ambassador praised the strong bilateral relations and expressed his admiration for Qatar's investment environment and its flexible economic regulations, which support and encourage investment.

In turn, Chairman of the Malaysian Business Executive Council-Qatar Rizal Kahar noted that the council was established in Doha to promote joint investments and enhance trade exchange between the two countries.

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The Peninsula

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