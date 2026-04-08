Pakistan PM Thanks Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, China, And Egypt For 'Extending Invaluable And All Out Support Towards Reaching The Ceasefire'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, China and Egypt for supporting the ceasefire process.

In a post on X, he said these countries extended“invaluable and all out support towards reaching the ceasefire” and gave“peaceful diplomatic efforts a chance to seek a comprehensive and conclusive end to the conflict”.

Sharif also thanked the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and said their“consistent support and commitment to peace and stability in the region remains quintessential” to Pakistan's efforts in the ceasefire process.

“The leadership of all our brotherly countries” and the US“demonstrated exceptional strategic foresight, sagacity and patience in giving peace a chance”, he added.