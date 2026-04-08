Secretary Rubio's Meeting With NATO Secretary General Rutte

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte today. The two leaders discussed Operation Epic Fury, ongoing U.S.-led efforts to bring a negotiated end to the Russia-Ukraine war, and increasing coordination and burden shifting with NATO Allies.

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