Audatex (Solera) And Autoflow Launch New Bi-Directional Integration To Synchronise Parts Pricing For UK Repairers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reducing admin, improving accuracy, and delivering measurable efficiency across the repair process

LONDON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audatex (Solera) and AutoFlow today announced the launch of a new bi-directional system integration between AutoFlow's Bodyshop Management System and the Audatex estimating platform. Going live nationwide in April 2026, the integration will automatically synchronise parts pricing between both systems, addressing one of the most persistent sources of inefficiency and cost leakage in the UK collision repair market.

Today, many repairers are required to re-enter or reconcile parts prices across multiple systems, a process that is not only time consuming but also a frequent source of pricing discrepancies, supplementaries, and margin erosion. By ensuring that estimated parts prices in Audatex and actual parts costs recorded in AutoFlow remain continuously aligned, the new integration removes this friction entirely, bringing greater control, transparency, and confidence to the repair process.

Early analysis suggests this enhancement could save the UK collision repair industry hundreds of thousands of administrative hours each year. More importantly, it helps repairers protect profitability by reducing pricing mismatches, limiting avoidable rework, and enabling more accurate financial outcomes from estimate through to final invoice.

“This collaboration with AutoFlow is another strong step forward in delivering smarter, more connected repair processes,” said Tom Hart, Sales Director, Audatex UK (Solera).“By synchronising parts pricing bi-directionally across our platforms, we're removing a significant source of manual effort and administration. This improves efficiency at a critical stage of the repair process and helps reduce pricing discrepancies and supplementaries, benefiting both repairers and insurer customers.”

Sam Goffin, Managing Director at AutoFlow, added:“Working closely with Audatex on this integration has enabled us to deliver clear, practical value for our shared customers. Automating parts price synchronisation reduces rekeying, cuts administrative cost, and improves accuracy. It's a strong example of how smart collaboration and technology can help repairers protect margins while staying firmly in control of their operations.”



Beyond estimating and invoicing, the integration supports smoother coordination across the entire repair journey, helping repairers manage workflows more efficiently from estimate through to completion. It also builds on the long-standing partnership between Audatex and AutoFlow, reinforcing both companies' commitment to solving real operational challenges and driving continuous improvement across the UK collision repair sector.

About Solera Audatex

Audatex, part of Solera Holdings, provides digital solutions that support the global automotive claims and collision repair industry. Solera delivers data-driven technology that helps insurers, repairers, and vehicle owners manage the vehicle lifecycle more efficiently.

About AutoFlow

AutoFlow provides bodyshop management software that helps vehicle repairers improve productivity, visibility, and operational efficiency across their repair workflows.

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