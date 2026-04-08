Bengal: Arms Recovered From Minor Ahead Of Assembly Polls​

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police on Wednesday recovered five firearms from a minor resident of Bihar on Strand Road in central Kolkata. ​

Among them, two 7 mm pistols were also recovered, and 40 cartridges were found. The 17-year-old minor's home is in Bihar's Nalanda district. ​

The Kolkata Police Special Task Force is trying to collect more information about why the minor was carrying those firearms.​

The police had information from a confidential source. On receiving that information, the Special Task Force of the police raided the Strand Road premises on Wednesday. There, the police stopped the teenager near a public toilet on the pavement by the road. ​

During the search, a total of five firearms were recovered. These include three country-made firearms and two 7 mm pistols. ​

Four magazines were also found with them. About 18 cartridges of 8 mm and 22 cartridges of 7.65 mm were found. The officers have already confiscated the firearms and cartridges.​

According to a police officer, after recovering the firearms, the police questioned the teenager about them. The officers asked him where they came from. However, no satisfactory answer was received. ​

Special Task Force officers are trying to collect more information about the incident. ​

In fact, the Bihar connection with the firearms recovered in West Bengal has come up before. ​

The police had also raided an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Bihar in the past. The police have started searching for information about the source of the weapons recovered on Wednesday.​

It may be noted that on Sunday, in the run-up to the assembly elections, lakhs of rupees were recovered from a car in the Tollygunge area of south Kolkata. ​

On Tuesday, during a roadblock, the police recovered more than Rs 57 lakh in four separate incidents. This time, firearms were also recovered from Strand Road in Kolkata. ​

Officials are investigating the purpose for which they were being brought and whether there was a plan to hand them over to anyone.​