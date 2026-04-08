Paralympian Gemma Collis To Attend Ickle Pickles' 28K Incubator Push In Tooting

MENAFN - Pressat) The Ickle Pickles Children's Charity is delighted to announce that Paralympic wheelchair fencer Gemma Collis will be attending the upcoming 28K Incubator Push in Tooting, supporting families of premature and sick babies while helping raise vital funds for neonatal care.

Taking place on Saturday, 18 April at Tooting Common, the family-friendly event will see participants push a road-worthy incubator across 28 kilometres in a powerful show of support for babies requiring specialist neonatal care. The challenge aims to raise £28,000 – the cost of a single incubator – alongside increasing awareness of the challenges faced by families with babies in neonatal units.

Gemma Collis, a triple Wheelchair Fencing World Cup winner and former World No.1, will be on hand to help kick off the event, meet supporters, and join participants throughout the day. Her presence is set to inspire teams and individuals taking part in this unique endurance challenge.

Gemma's story is nothing short of extraordinary. Born prematurely at just 29 weeks and weighing a mere 2 pounds 11 ounces, Gemma was an 'Ickle Pickle' herself. Her early arrival into the world was fraught with challenges, as detailed by her mother, Karen. From being transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital due to an infection outbreak, to overcoming the hurdles of being born with Placenta Previa, Gemma's early life was a testament to resilience and the exceptional care provided by medical professionals.

The 28K Incubator Push is part of Ickle Pickles' wider mission to ensure every newborn has access to the life-saving equipment they need. Essential neonatal equipment – including incubators, ventilators, and monitoring systems – is critical to survival but comes at a high cost. An incubator alone costs around £28,000, while neonatal care can cost approximately £2,000 per day.

With more than 90,000 babies requiring neonatal care in the UK each year, the demand for specialist equipment continues to grow. Ickle Pickles is the only charity dedicated to funding intensive and special care equipment for neonatal units across England and Wales, helping hospitals provide the highest standard of care to the most vulnerable patients.

Together with First Touch, a charity supporting babies at St George's neonatal unit, the Ickle Pickles charity is calling on local communities, hospitals, and businesses to get involved by signing up for a lap, forming a team, or simply coming along to show support. The event will run on Saturday, the 18th of April, from 10am - 4pm, at Tooting Common in London, with opportunities to meet Gemma Collis and learn more about the impact of Ickle Pickles' work.

To register or find out more, please visit:

