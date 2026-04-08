Jordan Advances In ICAO Aviation Security Audit With 94.29% Score

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chairman Daifallah Alfarajat said Wednesday that Jordan's score of 94.29 percent in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) security audit is a historic milestone, placing the Kingdom among the world's leading countries in aviation security and facilitation standards.Alfarajat told Petra in an interview that the audit, conducted from January 26 to February 5, is a significant leap, compared with previous results.He said the high score is the outcome of years of strategic planning and continuous efforts to enhance national airport security systems in line with international best practices, while noting that the comprehensive ICAO audit reviewed national legislation, security programs, training, field operations, and quality control measures.Alfarajat said Jordan's performance well above the global average sends a strong message of confidence to the international community and airlines worldwide regarding the safety of Jordanian airspace and airports, and attributed the success to high-level coordination among the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, the Ministry of Transport, airport security agencies, airport operators, and national airlines.He praised the professionalism of field personnel and their strict adherence to international standards, making Jordanian airports a model in balancing maximum security with smooth passenger procedures.He added that the commission will continue efforts to sustain these results, develop human resources, and adopt the latest security technologies to ensure Jordan's civil aviation sector remains a key driver of the national economy and a positive showcase for the Kingdom internationally.