Stratom Selected To Develop Tactical Sled Loader For Rapid Marine Corps Resupply In Contested Environments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SBIR award supports faster munitions and cargo load and offload to reduce exposure and disrupt enemy targeting cycles

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Marine Corps has selected Stratom to execute a Small Business Innovation Research contract to develop a Tactical Sled Loader system designed to accelerate the movement of munitions and cargo while reducing exposure during resupply operations in contested environments.

Under the SBIR contract, Stratom will develop the Trailer-based Rapidly Adaptable Integrated Logistics System (TRAILS), a modular cargo-handling platform designed to integrate directly into Marine Corps sustainment and expeditionary logistics operations. TRAILS is set to close a recognized logistics gap by enabling Marines to rapidly load and offload munitions and heavy cargo in austere environments without reliance on pre-positioned or single-purpose equipment. The system is being designed to support time-sensitive movement through the last tactical mile, improving resupply speed while enhancing operational survivability.

To enhance how Marines handle cargo, TRAILS will actively adjust height, pitch and roll to align with different aircraft and terrain conditions, including direct cross-decking from aircraft to ground staging areas. The modular trailer platform is designed to accommodate up to 10,000-pound payloads across MV-22 Osprey, CH-53K and C-130 aircraft while weighing under 3,500 pounds - light enough for V-22 transport.

The system is also intended to support the Marine Corps' Force Design evolution, particularly stand-in force operations, TSL-enabled logistics and forward-arming and refueling point missions, where minimizing time on the ground and reducing logistics signatures are critical to survivability in distributed and littoral environments.

“Every minute shaved off resupply reduces risk and keeps Marines in the fight,” said Mark Gordon, CEO of Stratom.”By eliminating reliance on specialized ground equipment and extended handling operations, this system will help eliminate logistics bottlenecks that slow Marine operations in distributed environments while reducing energy detection and targeting cycles.”

Current heavy cargo equipment often requires extensive setup, cannot fit beneath aircraft and often depends on pre-positioned infrastructure, creating vulnerabilities in expeditionary operations. TRAILS will address this gap with an advanced suspension system equipped for rough terrain and expandable support“wings” to accommodate varying payload dimensions. Additional capabilities include precision positioning for cross-decking operations, compatibility with large munitions and integrated MHU-110 interfaces that enable dual use as a munitions transport trailer.

The TRAILS SBIR contract builds on Stratom's growing portfolio of Department of War logistics solutions supporting expeditionary, contested and distributed operations.

“TRAILS builds on years of working alongside the DoW to close logistics gaps,” said Ryan Del Gizzi, Stratom's vice president of engineering.“From autonomous refueling systems to ground-handling robotics, our focus remains the same: deliver practical solutions that keep people safe and missions moving.”

For more information about Stratom's defense logistics systems, visit stratom.

About Stratom

Stratom is a global leader in the development of autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems for commercial and defense applications. Specializing in autonomous cargo movement, robotic refueling, robotic hazardous liquid transfer and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the company's military-proven tools, methods, technologies and strategic services solve the most difficult logistics and operational challenges. Whether in safe, controlled settings or dynamic and challenging terrain, Stratom provides unique solutions to meet each customer's specific needs. With its extensive expertise in R&D, engineering and system integration of autonomous technologies and solutions, Stratom, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, is the go-to expert for global corporations, local businesses and government institutions. To learn more, visit. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kendra Westerkamp, C4Spark

+1-720-261-2300

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