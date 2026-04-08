5-hour ENERGY® Debuts New Limited-Edition Red Licorice Flavor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Just in Time for National Licorice Day, the Nostalgic Flavor Joins the Extra-Strength Energy Shot Lineup

Farmington Hills, Michigan, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5-hour ENERGY ®, the brand known for convenient, flavorful energy shots, expands its extra‐strength lineup with an exciting limited‐edition flavor just in time for National Licorice Day on April 12th. The new Red Licorice flavor provides a candy‐inspired twist to the iconic energy shot, capturing the sweet, nostalgic taste of classic red licorice candy in every sip.

“Building on the success of our recent candy-inspired flavors like Cotton Candy and Fruity Rainbow, we're expanding our flavor lineup once again to capture the unmistakable red licorice flavor people grew up loving,” said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products.“Red Licorice is a fun, nostalgic twist that delivers a sweet strawberry candy taste consumers will crave -- paired with the fast, effective, zero-sugar energy boost they expect from 5-hour ENERGY.”

The timing of this launch is no coincidence, as the licorice candy market continues to flourish with over 200 million licorice candies sold each year (and growing steadily).

The launch taps into a growing consumer trend: nostalgic flavors have become increasingly popular in food and beverage innovation, offering both comfort and excitement. Red Licorice 5-hour ENERGY® shots bring this familiar candy flavor into a convenient, on-the-go format -- perfect for whenever and wherever fans need an energy boost.

Inspired by the classic taste of strawberry licorice candy, Red Licorice 5-hour ENERGY® delivers a burst of juicy strawberry sweetness with a subtle tangy kick, creating a smooth, bright, and craveable experience in every sip.

Each Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot contains 230 mg of caffeine - roughly the same as a premium 12 oz. coffee - along with B-vitamins and essential nutrients for fast, effective energy. With zero sugar and zero calories, Red Licorice delivers a bold, flavorful boost without the sugar crash typically associated with candy.

Red Licorice is available online at 5hourEnergy and Amazon.

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About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand and its iconic 2-fl oz. shot has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get you through whatever each day brings. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY®, which is widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at.

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5-hour ENERGY® Debuts New Limited-Edition Red Licorice Flavor 5-hour ENERGY® Debuts New Limited-Edition Red Licorice Flavor

CONTACT: Steve Janisse 5-hour ENERGY 404-574-9206...