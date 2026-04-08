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Notification On The Transactions Concluded By Manager In Issuer's Securities


2026-04-08 09:31:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artea Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Artea bankas AB has received the notifications of the managers regarding the acquisition of shares through the execution of employee stock options (attached).

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Chief Financial Officer
..., +370 610 44447

Attachments

  • V_Sinius_20260407
  • A_Geležiūnė_20260407_2
  • A_Gaulia_20260407
  • R.Mockus_20260407_2
  • G_Trukšinas_20260407_2
  • P_Aniūnas_20260407
  • T_Varenbergas_20260407

MENAFN08042026004107003653ID1110957741



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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