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Notification On The Transactions Concluded By Manager In Issuer's Securities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artea Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
Additional information:
Artea bankas AB has received the notifications of the managers regarding the acquisition of shares through the execution of employee stock options (attached).
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Chief Financial Officer
..., +370 610 44447
Attachments
-
V_Sinius_20260407
A_Geležiūnė_20260407_2
A_Gaulia_20260407
R.Mockus_20260407_2
G_Trukšinas_20260407_2
P_Aniūnas_20260407
T_Varenbergas_20260407
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