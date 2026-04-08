Seychelles And Japan Explore Expanded Cooperation And Future Partnerships

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 8, 2026/APO Group/ --

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure received the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. OUE Sadamasa at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Tuesday 7 April 2026.

During their meeting, Minister Faure expressed the government's satisfaction with the progress being made on the construction of the Marine Police Headquarters, located in Perseverance and thanked the Japanese Government for their assistance with a project of this importance for the Seychelles Government.

Minister Faure also touched on the signing of a Visa Waiver for Diplomatic and Official passports which would facilitate visa-free travel to Japan. Minister Faure noted that once this waiver was signed, he looked forward to working with the Japanese Government on signing one for ordinary passport holders to travel visa-free to Japan which would greatly enhance the people-to-people relations between the two countries.

They also discussed upcoming events like the Small Island State Summit and the International Horticultural Expo 2027, being held in Japan, which would be a good opportunity to establish a deeper relationship between the two countries. Mr. OUE also noted that his government's intention was to promote responsible Japanese diplomacy.

Minister Faure commended the state of relations between Seychelles and Japan, noting that cooperation on the cultural front through the Japanese Embassy had been fruitful and looked forward to more collaboration.

To note, Seychelles and Japan will be celebrating 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.