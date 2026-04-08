President Putin Set To Visit Turkmenistan For CIS Summit In Awaza

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Turkmenistan on October 9, 2026, to take part in the Summit of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The primary objective of President Putin's visit is to participate in the CIS summit, which will be held at the National Tourist Zone Awaza, located on the Caspian coast.

This high-level meeting is expected to convene the leaders of CIS member states to discuss critical areas of cooperation, including economic integration, regional stability, and multilateral coordination within the organization.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration. The CIS chairmanship passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.