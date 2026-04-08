Ukraine's Foreign Ministry To Appoint Ambassador For Prisoners Of War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a briefing on Wednesday, April 8.

“On April 9, a meeting will be held at the Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with representatives of civil society organizations and coordinators of associations of families of missing persons and prisoners of war... During this meeting, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will introduce the Ambassador-at-Large of the Department of International Law and International Legal Counteraction to Aggression of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose responsibilities will include coordinating issues related to prisoners of war, exchanges, and the return of our people within the framework of the ministry,” Tykhyi said.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War of the Ministry of Defense.

Umerov meets Turkish officials on talks with Russia and Ukrainian POWs

The new ambassador-at-large for prisoners of war, in addition to coordinating work among the ministry's departments, will also be responsible for raising awareness of this issue on international platforms.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that another prisoner of war exchange would take place within the month.