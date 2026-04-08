Aclaris Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 4Th Annual Inflammatory Skin Disease Virtual Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 12:00 PM EDT, Aclaris' Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris' senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Inflammatory Skin Disease Virtual Conference.

A live and archived webcast of this event will be accessible on the Events page of the Aclaris website, . The webcast will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts

Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

(484) 329-2125

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