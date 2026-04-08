3D Printing Medical Devices Market Set To Surpass USD 18.61 Billion By 2035 Driven By A 17.49% CAGR SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 3.71 Billion
|Market Size by 2035
|USD 18.61 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 17.49% From 2026 to 2035
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Component
The equipment segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 46.28% in 2025, driven by the growing adoption of advanced 3D printers, 3D bioprinters, and integrated manufacturing systems across applications globally. The biomaterials segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of approximately 18.64% during 2026–2035, propelled by increasing demand for biocompatible polymers, metals, and bio-inks used in tissue engineering and implant fabrication.
By Type
The surgical guides segment captured the largest revenue share of 51.73% in 2025, attributable to its widespread use in improving surgical precision globally. The orthopedic guides segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 17.92% between 2026 and 2035, fueled by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and increasing demand for customized implants and surgical solutions.
By Technology
Selective laser sintering (SLS) accounted for the largest market share of approximately 39.85% in 2025, driven by its capability to produce complex geometries with high structural integrity and material efficiency globally. Photopolymerization is expected to register the highest CAGR of approximately 19.11% during 2026–2035, as increasing demand for high-resolution, precision-based manufacturing drives its adoption in dental, surgical, and microdevice applications.
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3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segmentation
By Component
- Software and Services Equipment 3D Printers 3D Bioprinters Biomaterials
By Type
- Surgical Guides Dental Guides Craniomaxillofacial Guides Orthopedic Guides Surgical Instruments Retractors
By Technology
- Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Photopolymerization
Regional Insights:
Due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, strict medical device regulations, and significant institutional investment in the integration of additive manufacturing technologies, North America owned the greatest revenue share of the global 3D printing medical devices market in 2025, which is more than 43.52%.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the 3D printing medical devices market with a CAGR of 17.49%, driven by rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government-led medical technology advancement initiatives across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
Recent Developments:
- In February 2025, Stratasys introduced its next-generation medical 3D printing platform with enhanced multi-material capabilities, supporting high-precision fabrication of complex anatomical models and customized surgical guides across North America and Europe. In August 2024, 3D Systems launched an upgraded healthcare printing solution featuring improved material performance and workflow automation, reinforcing its presence in personalized medical device production across U.S. and European healthcare markets.
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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- PRICING ANALYSIS & COST STRUCTURE METRICS – helps you understand average selling prices by device and technology type, regional pricing variations, reimbursement impact, and overall cost structure including materials, software, and production. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate global regulatory frameworks, quality assurance standards, approval pathways for patient-specific devices, and compliance challenges in additive manufacturing. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION RATE – helps you uncover adoption trends of advanced 3D printing technologies, innovations in bioprinting, and integration of AI and imaging software in device design. CLINICAL & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess procedure volumes, surgical accuracy improvements, production turnaround time, and adoption across medical specialties. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC ACTIVITY INDEX – helps you identify trends in venture capital funding, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion of manufacturing and innovation facilities. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their product portfolios, technological capabilities, strategic initiatives, and recent developments.
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