MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Obesity Medicine Association Hosts Obesity Medicine 2026: The Heart of Obesity Care An interdisciplinary event advancing evidence-based obesity care through science, education, and clinical leadership

April 08, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Obesity Medicine Association

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), the nation's oldest medical society dedicated exclusively to obesity treatment, will host its annual conference, Obesity Medicine 2026: The Heart of Obesity Care, April 10-12 in San Diego, California.

Bringing together more than 1,500 clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders, the conference highlights the latest science, clinical strategies, and innovations shaping the future of obesity medicine. As a leading authority in obesity education, care, and policy, the OMA continues to set the standard for comprehensive, evidence-based obesity care delivered with clarity, compassion, and understanding.

Through expert-led sessions, case-based learning, and interactive discussions, attendees will explore advances in obesity prevention, pharmacotherapy, nutrition, physical activity, metabolic and bariatric surgery, behavioral health, and digital innovation. The program is designed to support clinicians in understanding obesity as a chronic disease and primary diagnosis, while equipping them with practical, real-world strategies to deliver holistic, patient-centered care across the lifespan.

"Obesity Medicine 2026 brings together the greatest minds in obesity medicine and celebrates the heart of our mission," said Teresa Fraker, FACHE, RN, CPHQ, CAE, OMA's Executive Director. "For over 75 years, the OMA has championed obesity care as the foundation of better health. We are proud to support clinicians with unbiased, evidence-based education that helps them better understand the disease of obesity and deliver comprehensive care that prioritizes their patients' long-term health."

Obesity Medicine 2026: The Heart of Obesity Care officially kicks off with the Innovation Hall opening reception on April 9th, with poster presentations featuring emerging research on topics ranging from new methods for preventing euglycemic diabetic ketoacidosis (eDKA) to the latest studies on semaglutide risk, safety, and quality. In total, including pre-conference courses, the event will span five days (April 8th - 12th) and offer more than 80 educational sessions and up to 30 CME/CE credits available to attendees.

This in-person event will also feature 51 exhibitors representing the pharmaceutical, nutrition, medical device, and behavioral health sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about new technologies, products, and services and connect with organizations helping advance the field of obesity medicine.

For additional details and to learn more about the event, please visit the Obesity Medicine 2026 website.

About OMA

The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) is the largest organization of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other health care providers working every day to improve the lives of patients affected by obesity. OMA members are clinical experts in obesity medicine. They use a comprehensive, scientific, and individualized approach when treating obesity, which helps patients achieve their health and weight goals. The OMA offers resources, education, and community to physicians and other health care providers in the field of obesity medicine.

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Source: Obesity Medicine Association