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Iran Reports US “In Principle” Acceptance of Ten-Point Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) Iran stated early Wednesday that the United States has, “in principle,” agreed to a 10-point framework designed to bring an end to the ongoing war, according to reports citing a state-run broadcasting.
A statement issued by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council indicated that the outlined plan would act as a foundation for upcoming negotiations intended to produce a comprehensive agreement, though full details were not publicly disclosed.
According to reports referencing the statement, the proposal includes multiple provisions such as assurances against future aggression toward Iran, maintaining Iranian authority over the Strait of Hormuz, acknowledgment of Tehran’s right to enrich uranium, and the removal of both primary and secondary US sanctions. It also calls for ending resolutions imposed by the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, along with compensation payments, a withdrawal of US military forces from the region, and a halt to hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.
The council emphasized that discussions do not signify a formal end to the conflict, noting that any resolution depends on meeting Iran’s terms and finalizing outstanding details. It further stated that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would remain secure during the negotiation phase through coordination with Iran’s military forces.
Talks are set to commence Friday in Islamabad, with Pakistan acting as mediator. The negotiations are expected to continue for up to two weeks, with the option to extend if both sides agree.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Washington would pause strikes on Iran for a two-week period, describing Tehran’s proposal as a “workable basis” for negotiations.
A statement issued by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council indicated that the outlined plan would act as a foundation for upcoming negotiations intended to produce a comprehensive agreement, though full details were not publicly disclosed.
According to reports referencing the statement, the proposal includes multiple provisions such as assurances against future aggression toward Iran, maintaining Iranian authority over the Strait of Hormuz, acknowledgment of Tehran’s right to enrich uranium, and the removal of both primary and secondary US sanctions. It also calls for ending resolutions imposed by the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, along with compensation payments, a withdrawal of US military forces from the region, and a halt to hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.
The council emphasized that discussions do not signify a formal end to the conflict, noting that any resolution depends on meeting Iran’s terms and finalizing outstanding details. It further stated that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would remain secure during the negotiation phase through coordination with Iran’s military forces.
Talks are set to commence Friday in Islamabad, with Pakistan acting as mediator. The negotiations are expected to continue for up to two weeks, with the option to extend if both sides agree.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Washington would pause strikes on Iran for a two-week period, describing Tehran’s proposal as a “workable basis” for negotiations.
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