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Held under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalid Al Faisal SADAFCO Strengthens Its Commitment to Developing Saudi Talent at 13th Career Fair
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) •With Saudi nationals now making up over 33% of its workforce, SADAFCO reinforces its ongoing commitment to developing local talent.
[Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 08, April 2026] Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) participated in the 13th Career Fair at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region.
The SADAFCO’s participation reflects its ongoing focus on supporting Saudi talent and opening up opportunities for young Saudis entering the job market. Through its presence at the fair, SADAFCO introduced visitors to its work environment, career paths, and professional development programs, while giving them the opportunity to engage directly with its Human Resources team.
This focus is reflected across the business, where over the past five years, SADAFCO has steadily increased the representation of Saudi nationals to more than 33% of its workforce, underlining its commitment to local talent development and Saudi nationalization goals.
Nadia A. Malaika, chief human resource officer at SADAFCO, said: ““Supporting Saudi talent is a long-term priority for SADAFCO. We want to create real opportunities for young Saudis to build their skills, grow their careers, and play an active role in the Kingdom’s future. Our participation in the 13th Career Fair reflects that commitment and aligns with the goals of Vision 2030.”. Career fairs like this are an important opportunity for us to meet ambitious young Saudis and introduce them to the opportunities available at SADAFCO. We are committed to providing a work environment that supports learning, development, and long-term career growth.”
SADAFCO continues to invest in attracting and developing talent as part of its broader contribution to human capital development in Saudi Arabia and its long-term growth in the Kingdom and the wider region.
-ENDS-
[Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 08, April 2026] Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) participated in the 13th Career Fair at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region.
The SADAFCO’s participation reflects its ongoing focus on supporting Saudi talent and opening up opportunities for young Saudis entering the job market. Through its presence at the fair, SADAFCO introduced visitors to its work environment, career paths, and professional development programs, while giving them the opportunity to engage directly with its Human Resources team.
This focus is reflected across the business, where over the past five years, SADAFCO has steadily increased the representation of Saudi nationals to more than 33% of its workforce, underlining its commitment to local talent development and Saudi nationalization goals.
Nadia A. Malaika, chief human resource officer at SADAFCO, said: ““Supporting Saudi talent is a long-term priority for SADAFCO. We want to create real opportunities for young Saudis to build their skills, grow their careers, and play an active role in the Kingdom’s future. Our participation in the 13th Career Fair reflects that commitment and aligns with the goals of Vision 2030.”. Career fairs like this are an important opportunity for us to meet ambitious young Saudis and introduce them to the opportunities available at SADAFCO. We are committed to providing a work environment that supports learning, development, and long-term career growth.”
SADAFCO continues to invest in attracting and developing talent as part of its broader contribution to human capital development in Saudi Arabia and its long-term growth in the Kingdom and the wider region.
-ENDS-
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