Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

8 April 2026

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 10 April 2026

Effective from 10 April 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 10 April 2026 to 10 July 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030522149, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 10 April 2026: 3.1170% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20260408