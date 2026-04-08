(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Tantalus to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026 April 08, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) (" Tantalus " or the " Company "), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Conference Call

Participant Dial In (Toll Free):

Participant International Dial In: 1-844-854-4410

1-412-317-5791

Participants, please ask to be joined into the Tantalus Systems call.

Webcast

Webcast URL:

Replay Information

A conference call and webcast replay will be available until May 14, 2026. To access the conference call replay, please see details below:

USA/Canada Toll Free:

International Toll:

Replay Access Code: 1-855-669-9658

1-412-317-0088

9880697

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Tantalus:

Deborah Honig

Investor Relations

647-203-8793 | ...







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Source: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.