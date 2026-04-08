Viral Post: Hyderabad Man Fined For Stolen Bike-Challan Photo Shows Alleged Thief

Receiving a challan for a traffic infraction is a normal occurrence, but for a guy in Hyderabad, it was a bizarre experience. The man was left stunned after getting an official fine for a scooter that he claims he no longer owns because it was stolen three months ago. What's even more startling is that he obtained a photo of the guy travelling in his vehicle.

“My vehicle was stolen 3 months ago, and an FIR has already been registered at Habeeb Nagar Police Station,” X user Faisal Rahman posted. He added,“Today, I received a traffic challan for the same vehicle, and the image clearly shows the thief's face.”

On his X post, he tagged the Hyderabad Traffic Police and the Hyderabad City Police, urging them to investigate the situation. In a follow-up tweet, he provided a copy of the FIR filed on January 24, 2026. According to the affidavit, the stolen goods was valued at ₹20,000.

Check Out Viral Post

Dear @HYDTP @hydcitypolice My vehicle was stolen 3 months ago, and an FIR has already been registered at Habeeb Nagar Police Station, I received a traffic challan for the same vehicle, and the image clearly shows the thief's faceI kindly request you to look into this twitter/2KaWKn1rgC

- Faisal Rahman (@rahman0528) April 7, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

An person stated, "We should be able to get the car revoked under our name registration. If it is stolen or lost. At least after several months of police reports. That person driving it might be a thief or simply an innocent who was sold this vehicle with fake papers.” Another person said, "Maybe someone else stole it and sold it to someone."

A third said, "If he unknowingly purchased the stolen vehicle with forged documents from the thief, then how is he to be blamed?" A fourth commented,“Whtttt the!!!”

Another person joked,“While bro is getting challan notifications and crying in the corner, the thief is having the time of his life with the stolen bike.”

One more said,“This is actually wild... FIR was filed months ago, and the system is still sending challans to the victim. So, Challan did more investigation than the police."