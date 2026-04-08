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Tao Wang

Tao Wang


2026-04-08 06:04:03
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Strategy, EM Lyon Business School
Profile Articles Activity

Tao Wang is Professor of Strategy at emlyon business school, France. He is interested in understanding how organizations and audiences interact and shape market identity, with a focus on institutional dynamics and social evaluation.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Strategy, EM Lyon Business School
Education
  • 2015 emlyon business school, Management

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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