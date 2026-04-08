SUNSHINE Outdoor To Showcase Best-Selling Heavy Duty Aluminum Camping Chair Series At The 139Th Canton Fair In Guangzhou

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SUNSHINE Outdoor (Zhejiang Sunshine Leisure Products Co., Ltd.), one of the world's largest outdoor furniture manufacturers, will exhibit at the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the world's largest and most comprehensive international trade fair, taking place April 15 – May 5, 2026 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex (Pazhou Complex) in Guangzhou, China. During Phase 3 (May 1–5), which focuses on sports and leisure products, outdoor recreation, and consumer goods, the company will spotlight its best-selling aluminum camping chair innovations, headlined by the AC3008F Heavy Duty Foldable Director Chair - a product engineered to capture the fast-growing global demand for portable, durable, and multifunctional outdoor seating.

Capitalizing on the Global Outdoor Furniture Boom

The global outdoor furniture market is currently valued at over USD 20 billion and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5.5 percent through the end of the decade, according to recent industry analyses. Within this expanding landscape, lightweight camping and portable furniture ranks among the fastest-growing segments, fueled by the rise of micro-adventure culture, van life trends, and increasing consumer appetite for multifunctional outdoor gear that transitions seamlessly from campsite to backyard to beach.

As one of China's leading outdoor furniture exporters, SUNSHINE Outdoor is uniquely positioned to address this demand at scale. The company operates two fully automated production bases - one in Zhejiang, China, and one in Vietnam - employs over 1,800 skilled professionals, and maintains four dedicated R&D centers in Shanghai, Zhejiang, the United States, and Europe.

Spotlight Product: AC3008F Heavy Duty Foldable Director Chair

At the center of SUNSHINE's Canton Fair 2026 showcase is the AC3008F, a proven best-selling heavy duty foldable camping director chair engineered for versatility across camping, events, patios, and park settings.

Key specifications:

Frame: Powder-coated steel tubing (Φ25×15/19/16mm) delivering structural strength at a net weight of just 4.6 kg

Fabric: 600D polyester oxford with breathable mesh panels for enhanced airflow and all-season comfort

Weight Capacity: Supports up to 300 lbs (136 kg)

Integrated Features: Built-in side table, storage pocket, and carry handle for grab-and-go convenience

Portability: Quick-fold mechanism with included 600D carry bag; folded dimensions of just 49 × 42 × 53 cm

Production Scalability: Up to 80,000 units per day; container loading of 2,420 pieces per 40' HQ

The AC3008F exemplifies SUNSHINE's design philosophy: user-centric functionality paired with large-scale manufacturing efficiency - a value proposition that has attracted long-term partnerships with more than 50 internationally recognized retail brands.

Two Decades of OEM/ODM Excellence

Founded in 2004, SUNSHINE Outdoor has evolved from a regional manufacturer into a global leader in outdoor leisure products, with an annual production capacity of approximately 25 million units. The company's diverse product portfolio spans camping furniture, beach chairs, garden furniture sets, and sun shading systems.

SUNSHINE's client roster includes major global retailers and brand owners across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company's comprehensive OEM/ODM service model covers the full product development lifecycle - from trend-driven market research and industrial design through prototyping, lab testing, tooling, pilot runs, and full-scale manufacturing, with dedicated quality control at every stage.

Each year, SUNSHINE introduces more than 80 new product designs, with over 50 percent receiving patent protection. This relentless focus on design originality is powered by its global R&D network, which continuously tracks outdoor living trends across key consumer markets worldwide.

Certified Quality and Sustainability

SUNSHINE Outdoor maintains a robust portfolio of international certifications spanning product quality and corporate responsibility:

Social Responsibility: BSCI (fair labor practices), FSC (sustainably sourced wood materials), GRS (globally recycled materials)

Management Systems: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environmental), ISO 45001 (occupational health & safety)

Product Compliance: REACH chemical safety standards and EN 581 structural integrity standards for outdoor furniture - ensuring full compliance with European market entry requirements

The 139th Canton Fair: A Platform for Global Partnership

The 139th Canton Fair marks a landmark edition for the world's largest trade exhibition. Featuring an exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters with 75,500 booths, this edition attracts more than 30,000 corporate exhibitors and is expected to welcome over 200,000 professional buyers from more than 200 countries and regions. Phase 3 (May 1–5) covers sports and leisure products, outdoor recreation, consumer goods, and personal care products - providing the ideal platform for SUNSHINE Outdoor to showcase its outdoor furniture innovations to a global audience.

SUNSHINE Outdoor invites retailers, importers, brand owners, hospitality operators, and outdoor industry professionals to visit SUNSHINE Outdoor's booth during Phase 3 of the 139th Canton Fair to experience the AC3008F director chair firsthand, explore OEM/ODM collaboration opportunities, and discover the company's full range of outdoor furniture solutions.

About SUNSHINE Outdoor

SUNSHINE Outdoor (Wuyi Sunshine Leisure Products Co., Ltd.) is a global leader in outdoor leisure products manufacturing, headquartered in Wuyi, Zhejiang, China. With over 20 years of industry experience, dual production facilities in China and Vietnam, four international R&D centers, and partnerships with 50+ world-renowned brands, SUNSHINE delivers end-to-end OEM/ODM solutions across camping, beach, and garden furniture categories. Annual production capacity exceeds 25 million units, serving more than 100 countries worldwide.

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