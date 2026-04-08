EAM Jaishankar To Visit Mauritius And UAE, Meet Top Leadership In Both Countries

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will visit Mauritius and UAE from April 9-12, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday. During his visit to Mauritius, EAM Jaishankar will attend the 9th Indian Ocean Conference and meet Mauritius leadership to review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

"He will also deliver the keynote address at the 9th Indian Ocean Conference. On the sidelines, EAM is expected to hold discussions with counterparts from other participating nations. The visit underscores India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and commitment to the Global South," read a statement issued by the MEA.

In the second leg of the visit, EAM Jaishankar will be on an official visit to the UAE from April 11. During the two-day visit, he will meet the UAE leadership to review close cooperation and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The MEA, New Delhi-based India Foundation and the government of Mauritius are jointly organising the ninth Indian Ocean Conference, scheduled to be held from April 10 to 12.

The annual flagship event held since 2016 brings together global leaders and experts to deliberate on key regional and global challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

It serves as an important international platform aimed at promoting regional cooperation and addressing both emerging and traditional challenges in the strategically significant IOR.

This year's conference is being held under the theme 'Collective Stewardship for Indian Ocean Governance', which will guide discussions among heads of government, senior officials, private sector representatives, scholars, and policy experts, the India Foundation said on its website.

The key areas of focus include maritime security, economic development, environmental sustainability, and evolving geopolitical dynamics.

“The conference is expected to foster dialogue and collaboration among countries bordering the Indian Ocean, as well as major global powers with strategic interests in the region,” the foundation said.

The announcement of EAM Jaishankar's visit to the UAE came just hours after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

India has welcomed the agreement reached between the US and Iran, expressing hope that the ceasefire would lead to lasting peace in West Asia.

In a statement, the MEA reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are important for bringing an end to the conflict. It noted that the conflict in West Asia has caused suffering to people and disrupted the global energy supply.