403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. Archika Didi Empowers 1500+ Young Minds At 'SAPTARANG,' Defining Meditation As The Blueprint For Mental Resilience And Strong Personality
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 07, 2026- Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College (University of Delhi) witnessed a historic gathering yesterday as the annual "SAPTARANG" event kickstarted with a profound session on the significance of meditation and mindfulness in modern times. Addressing a sea of over 1500 eager students, world-renowned spiritual guide and mindfulness expert, Dr. Archika Didi, set the tone for the festival by highlighting mental well-being as the foundation of student success. The event was also graced by the presence of Shri Ramavtar Singh, Director National Commission for Women.
While SAPTARANG was a multi-faceted event that celebrated various dimensions of student life, the college chose to prioritize the internal landscape of the youth by opening with a dedicated session on meditation. During her keynote, Dr. Archika Didi emphasized that in the high-pressure environment of the modern world, meditation must be viewed as much more than a simple mental exercise.
"Meditation is not merely a practice to find temporary calm; it is a powerful tool to build mental resilience," Dr. Archika Didi stated during the session. "In today's age, the ability to navigate challenges with a steady mind is what eventually shapes a strong, magnetic personality. It is the bridge between mere ambition and true, sustainable leadership."
The session served as a catalyst for change, moving beyond theory to offer practical, rapid de-stressing techniques designed for the modern lifestyle. The highlight of the morning saw the entire campus fall into a powerful silence as Dr. Archika Didi led 1500 students through a synchronized meditation, demonstrating how collective mindfulness can create an immediate sense of peace and clarity.
Reflecting on the event's opening, Dr. Archika Didi remarked:“True empowerment is not found in the external noise of competition, but in the internal silence of the soul. Seeing thousands of young minds choose to start their festival with mindfulness proves that this generation is ready to lead with consciousness and resilience.”
The "SAPTARANG" event, organized by the Students' Union of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College, has set a new benchmark for campus initiatives. By kickstarting the festivities with Dr. Archika Didi's guidance, the college successfully shifted the narrative for its students-proving that building a strong personality begins with mastering the mind.
While SAPTARANG was a multi-faceted event that celebrated various dimensions of student life, the college chose to prioritize the internal landscape of the youth by opening with a dedicated session on meditation. During her keynote, Dr. Archika Didi emphasized that in the high-pressure environment of the modern world, meditation must be viewed as much more than a simple mental exercise.
"Meditation is not merely a practice to find temporary calm; it is a powerful tool to build mental resilience," Dr. Archika Didi stated during the session. "In today's age, the ability to navigate challenges with a steady mind is what eventually shapes a strong, magnetic personality. It is the bridge between mere ambition and true, sustainable leadership."
The session served as a catalyst for change, moving beyond theory to offer practical, rapid de-stressing techniques designed for the modern lifestyle. The highlight of the morning saw the entire campus fall into a powerful silence as Dr. Archika Didi led 1500 students through a synchronized meditation, demonstrating how collective mindfulness can create an immediate sense of peace and clarity.
Reflecting on the event's opening, Dr. Archika Didi remarked:“True empowerment is not found in the external noise of competition, but in the internal silence of the soul. Seeing thousands of young minds choose to start their festival with mindfulness proves that this generation is ready to lead with consciousness and resilience.”
The "SAPTARANG" event, organized by the Students' Union of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College, has set a new benchmark for campus initiatives. By kickstarting the festivities with Dr. Archika Didi's guidance, the college successfully shifted the narrative for its students-proving that building a strong personality begins with mastering the mind.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment