3 Key Match-Ups Likely To Shape DC Vs GT Thriller In IPL 2026 Showdown

DC vs GT promises fireworks in IPL 2026 Match 14. From Buttler's battle against Ngidi to Rizvi's duel with Rashid Khan and Rahul's face-off with Siraj, these contests could define the outcome.

Jos Buttler's form has been under scrutiny after a poor T20 World Cup 2026, where he managed just 87 runs in eight innings. His IPL 2026 campaign hasn't started brightly either, with scores of 38 and 26. GT will hope he finds rhythm, but standing in his way is Lungi Ngidi.

The South African pacer has already picked up four wickets in two matches this season, using his cutters and slower balls effectively. Buttler has a mixed record against Ngidi, scoring 66 runs off 41 balls at a strike rate of 160.97, but losing his wicket three times in 10 innings. This battle could set the tone early.

Sameer Rizvi burst onto the scene by smashing Rashid Khan for a first-ball six during his debut for CSK. He has continued his rise, currently enjoying a purple patch with scores of 70* and 90 in IPL 2026. GT may rely on Rashid to halt Rizvi's momentum.

The Afghan spinner conceded 14 runs off four balls when he first bowled to Rizvi, and will be eager to settle the score. With two wickets in as many matches this season and an economy of 8.50, Rashid's duel with Rizvi could be pivotal in the middle overs.

KL Rahul has endured a tough start to IPL 2026, dismissed for a golden duck in the opener and managing just one run in the next game. He faces Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay, a bowler he has historically dominated.

Rahul boasts a strike rate of 170.88 against Siraj, scoring 135 runs off 79 balls while being dismissed only once. If Rahul can rediscover his touch, this contest could swing heavily in DC's favor.