Three Injured As Debris Hits Habshan Gas Complex In Abu Dhabi

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Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that three people sustained minor injuries after debris fell at the Habshan gas complex, following a successful interception by the UAE's air defence systems.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, two Emiratis and one Indian national were treated for minor injuries. The debris also sparked several fires at the facility, prompting a temporary suspension of operations as safety and response teams assessed the situation.

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“Abu Dhabi authorities can confirm that it was caused by falling debris, following a successful interception by air defence systems,” the statement said.“Operations have been suspended, and further updates will be provided in due course.”

In the early hours of Wednesday, the emergency team responded to a debris incident, as the Ministry of Defence activated air defences following threats of missile and drone attacks from Iran.

This marks the third attack on Abu Dhabi's Habshan gas facility. On April 3, one Egyptian national was killed, and four others suffered minor injuries after debris from an intercepted attack fell on the site.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the Egyptian victim was killed during the evacuation of the facility, while the four others, two Egyptians and two Pakistanis, sustained minor injuries.“Significant damage has occurred at the facilities, and an assessment is ongoing,” the office added.

Adnoc Gas said on Sunday that domestic demand in the UAE is being met through its other facilities after the Habshan complex was hit by debris from an intercepted attack on Friday.

Operations at the gas facility were also suspended after a previous attack on March 19, and authorities have dealt with two other incidents of debris falling following successful missile interceptions.

On the same day, the Bab oil field was also targeted in the latest round of attacks, though no injuries were reported.

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