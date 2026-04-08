Morr Inks Over $1.5M Agreement To Support Returnees
In a statement, the ministry said the agreement was signed with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) to strengthen joint activities.
Under the agreement, $1,523,597 will be spent in Kabul, Herat, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Kunduz and Badghis provinces on cash assistance and the repair and construction of shelters.
The ministry added the projects were expected to play an important role in improving the livelihoods of returnees and addressing challenges caused by the lack of basic resources.
hz/kk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment