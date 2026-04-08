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Morr Inks Over $1.5M Agreement To Support Returnees

Morr Inks Over $1.5M Agreement To Support Returnees


2026-04-08 04:00:37
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) has signed a cooperation agreement worth more than 1.5 million US dollars with a non-governmental organisation to support returnee families and host communities.

In a statement, the ministry said the agreement was signed with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) to strengthen joint activities.

Under the agreement, $1,523,597 will be spent in Kabul, Herat, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Kunduz and Badghis provinces on cash assistance and the repair and construction of shelters.

The ministry added the projects were expected to play an important role in improving the livelihoods of returnees and addressing challenges caused by the lack of basic resources.

hz/kk

MENAFN08042026000174011037ID1110955941



Pajhwok Afghan News

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