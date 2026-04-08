Hameedia Unveils“Threads Of Culture” This Season Championing Sustainable Fashion And New Milestones

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) This Avurudu season, Hameedia introduces its latest campaign,“Threads of Culture,” celebrating the traditions that connect generations while embracing a more conscious and forward-thinking approach to fashion.

Rooted in the spirit of Sinhala and Hindu New Year, the campaign highlights the importance of preserving culture while evolving with modern values. This year, Hameedia places a strong emphasis on ethical and sustainable fashion, encouraging customers to move away from fast and imitation fashion towards quality, authenticity, and responsible choices.

As part of this shift, Hameedia presents a refreshed festive collection crafted using lightweight cotton and linen fabrics, designed specifically for Sri Lanka's climate. The collection focuses on breathability, comfort, and timeless style, offering customers clothing that is both practical and refined for the season.

Commenting on the campaign, Fouzul Hameed, Managing Director of Hameedia, stated,“Avurudu is a time of renewal, reflection, and meaningful connection. With 'Threads of Culture,' we wanted to go beyond celebration and inspire a shift in mindset, encouraging Sri Lankans to choose authenticity over imitation, quality over quantity, and responsibility over convenience. As a homegrown brand, we take pride in upholding craftsmanship and ethical practices, and we believe fashion should not only look good but also do good.”

Marking a key milestone in its expansion, Hameedia is also set to open its newest outlet in Galle, further strengthening its presence across the island and making its signature craftsmanship more accessible to customers in the southern region.

To elevate the Avurudu shopping experience, Hameedia introduces a range of exclusive seasonal offers, including special card promotions and tailored benefits for its loyalty customers. Customers can also enjoy free delivery during the promotional period by placing orders via WhatsApp on +94 76 955 3464, adding convenience to festive shopping.

Selected Hameedia outlets will come alive with the spirit of Avurudu through traditional games and in-store activations, offering customers and families a vibrant and immersive retail experience. With“Threads of Culture,” Hameedia continues to bridge heritage and modern living, inviting Sri Lankans to celebrate Avurudu with purpose, style, and conscious choices. For more information, visit or follow Hameedia on social media.