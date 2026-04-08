Congress' Pramod Tiwari Welcomes US-Iran-Israel Ceasefire, Hopes For Peace

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Iran and Israel, expressing hope that the temporary halt in hostilities would turn into a permanent peace arrangement, while also criticising the "Vishwaguru" and India's foreign policy response to the developments.

US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and accepting the 10-point proposal from Iran. The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said the conflict was going on between America, Iran, and Israel, but impacted the countries which were depended on fuel and energy through the Strait of Hormuz. "A ceasefire has been reached in the war going on between America, Iran, and Israel. Bombs were falling in Iran or Israel, but their impact was felt in all those places in the world that depended on fuel and energy through the Strait of Hormuz or were connected with Iran," said Tiwari.

"I will pray to God that this 15-day ceasefire turns into a permanent one. May there be no more war," he added.

Congress Slams 'Failed' Foreign Policy

Tiwari further stated that while the ceasefire is a welcome move for global energy security, it is "painful" for India that the subsequent high-level talks are scheduled to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan. He expressed concern over India's "failed" foreign policy and the growing influence of China and Pakistan in global diplomacy.

"But as an Indian, I have a pain in my heart that from the 10th, talks will happen in Islamabad, Pakistan, which is the nursery of terrorism. India has suffered a lot from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. China took the initiative in this. So, both our neighbouring countries, with whom we don't have good relations, have emerged. And our Vishwaguru, our India's foreign policy, has once again failed to play its role in a very major event," said the MP.

Jairam Ramesh Echoes Concerns

Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also raised strong concerns over the Central government's foreign policy, calling Pakistan's role in the ceasefire between the United States and Iran a "severe setback" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Questioning the approach towards foreign affairs, he slammed the Centre for staying "silent" on Israel's strikes in Iran and Gaza, and US President Donald Trump's statements during the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28.

Referring to Pakistan as a "bankrupt economy dependent on external donors," the Congress MP criticised PM Modi's approach towards the neighbouring country. He said, "The role played by Pakistan in bringing about the ceasefire is a severe setback to both the substance and style of Mr Modi's highly personalised diplomacy. The policy to isolate Pakistan for its continuing support to terrorism in J & K and to convince the world that it is a failed state has clearly not succeeded."

Pakistan's Role in Ceasefire

These criticism comes after both the US and Iran cited Pakistan-hosted talks while announcing the ceasefire. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the temporary halt and has invited the delegation to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, to negotiate a permanent deal.

"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," Pakistan PM said in a post on X.

"I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)