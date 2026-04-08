403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Requests Two-Week Extension on Iran Strait of Hormuz Deadline
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appealed to US President Donald Trump to push back his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by two weeks to “allow diplomacy to run its course.”
“Diplomatic efforts for a peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and effectively, with the potential to lead to substantive results in the near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline by two weeks,” Sharif wrote on the US social media platform X.
He also requested, “Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests its Iranian counterparts to open the Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture.”
Sharif called on all parties involved in the conflict to implement a two-week cease-fire, stating it would “allow diplomacy to achieve a conclusive end to the war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.”
This appeal came just hours before the expiration of Trump’s deadline, which had included warnings that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” sparking widespread concern as the 8 p.m. Eastern Time (0000 GMT Wednesday) target approached.
Islamabad is reportedly facilitating indirect negotiations between the US and Iran aimed at resolving the Middle East crisis.
“Diplomatic efforts for a peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and effectively, with the potential to lead to substantive results in the near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline by two weeks,” Sharif wrote on the US social media platform X.
He also requested, “Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests its Iranian counterparts to open the Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture.”
Sharif called on all parties involved in the conflict to implement a two-week cease-fire, stating it would “allow diplomacy to achieve a conclusive end to the war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.”
This appeal came just hours before the expiration of Trump’s deadline, which had included warnings that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” sparking widespread concern as the 8 p.m. Eastern Time (0000 GMT Wednesday) target approached.
Islamabad is reportedly facilitating indirect negotiations between the US and Iran aimed at resolving the Middle East crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment