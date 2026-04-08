Zinc Chloride Market Size To Surpass USD 509.55 Million By 2035, Driven By Demand From Batteries, Water Treatment, And Chemical Applications Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Zinc Chloride Market is growing steadily due to its wide use across batteries, water treatment, and industrial processes, with the U.S. segment increasing from USD 120.76 million in 2025 to USD 176.66 million by 2035.

Austin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Zinc Chloride Market

Dry cell battery production volume sustains the largest single application demand for zinc chloride as carbon-zinc cells to augment market expansion globally during the forecast period.









The U.S. Zinc Chloride Market was valued at USD 120.76 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 176.66 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.92%.

Zinc chloride is used by the U.S. dry cell battery makers as an electrolyte component in carbon-zinc batteries that are still marketed in high-volume, low-drain consumer devices including flashlights, toys, remote controls, and clocks. Zinc chloride is purchased by municipal water treatment facilities to prevent corrosion in distribution pipe networks.

Increasing Demand for Single Application for Zinc Chloride as Carbon-Zinc Cells Drive Market Growth Globally

In Asia's price-sensitive markets, carbon-zinc batteries continue to be the most popular chemistry. In Latin America, the Pacific, and sub-Saharan Africa, the retail price difference with alkaline is a key deciding factor. Every year, small electronics dealers and unofficial retailers sell billions of carbon-zinc batteries. Since zinc chloride solution serves as the active electrolyte in each cell, the volume of cell production directly multiplies the demand for zinc chloride. In 2025, dry cell batteries, worth USD 99.64 million, will account for 29.64% of the demand for zinc chloride applications. Asia Pacific is the main production region, anchored by manufacturing in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Grade / Purity

Battery Grade dominated with a 28.47% share in 2025 as dry cell battery manufacturers globally specify this grade across carbon-zinc production in China, India, and Indonesia. High Purity Grade is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 5.12% through 2035 as pharmaceutical synthesis, soldering flux, and specialty textile applications require tighter heavy metal limits and assay specifications than battery grade provides.

By Form

Liquid / Solution dominated with a 46.58% share in 2025, valued at approximately USD 156.58 Million and it is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 4.81% through 2035. as water treatment utilities, textile processors, and chemical manufacturers prefer aqueous zinc chloride that meters directly into process streams without dissolution steps.

By Application

Dry Cell Batteries dominated with a 29.64% share in 2025, valued at approximately USD 99.64 Million as carbon-zinc cell production in China, India, and Indonesia consumes zinc chloride electrolyte at volumes exceeding any other single application. Water Treatment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 5.54% through 2035 as North American municipal programs expand zinc orthophosphate treatment.

By End-Use Industry

Electronics & Batteries dominated with a 24.92% share in 2025 and it is also expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.05% through 2035 due to dry cell battery manufacturing and PCB soldering flux consumption.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the zinc chloride market in 2025, accounting for 45.68% of market share, valued at USD 153.56 Million, and is projected to reach USD 228.89 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period. The huge water treatment infrastructure, distribution of dry cell batteries, acquisition of pharmaceutical chemicals, and usage by the galvanizing industry are all factors contributing to North America's lead.

From 2026 to 2035, Asia Pacific is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.29%, increasing from USD 65.25 million in 2025 to USD 108.89 million by that time. Along with textile processing, pharmaceutical API synthesis, and agricultural chemical manufacture, China leads the region in carbon-zinc battery production, which has the highest concentration globally.

Key Players:



TIB Chemicals AG

Zaclon LLC

American Elements

Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd.

Eurocontal SA

Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hisky Zinc Industry Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc Industry Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Ditai Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Vijaychem Industries

Merck KGaA

Zinc Nacional

Airedale Chemical Company Limited

S.A. Lipmes

Flaurea Chemicals

Vinipul Inorganics Private Limited

Suchem Industries Hindustan Zinc Limited

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, TIB Chemicals expanded its zinc chloride production line at its Mannheim facility, adding capacity for pharmaceutical-grade material to serve growing demand from German and Swiss API manufacturers requiring batch documentation and Certificate of Analysis standards aligned with EU GMP requirements for pharmaceutical excipients and reagents.

In January 2025, Zaclon LLC announced supply agreements with two major US municipal water authorities for liquid zinc chloride solution delivery under multi-year contracts structured around the EPA Lead and Copper Rule Revisions implementation timeline, securing volume commitments from utilities expanding corrosion inhibitor treatment programs to meet the 2024 rule's enhanced compliance requirements.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Grade-Based Performance & Chemical Purity Metrics – helps you understand market distribution by zinc chloride grades, along with improvements in purity, reactivity, and consistency, enabling better application-specific performance and reduced impurities through advanced processing techniques.

Form Factor Efficiency & Handling Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate demand across powder, liquid, and granular forms, highlighting improvements in storage stability, handling efficiency, and reduced material loss and transportation challenges.

Application-Driven Industrial Performance Metrics – helps you analyze usage across key applications such as batteries, water treatment, and chemical synthesis, along with improvements in process efficiency, reaction performance, and product quality.

End-Use Industry Adoption & Demand Expansion Metrics – helps you assess consumption trends across industries including chemicals, electronics, agriculture, and healthcare, supported by increased adoption driven by industrialization and energy storage demand. Demand Growth & Industrial Utilization Insights – helps you identify growth opportunities fueled by expanding battery production, rising water treatment requirements, and increasing chemical manufacturing activities across global markets.

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