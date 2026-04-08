MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)as a result of strengthening its position in the European market, particularly in Italy.

Two dozen new products successfully passed testing for a renowned Austrian technology company that ranks among the leading suppliers of engine systems for most of the world's aircraft manufacturers. This project is significant for GEVORKYAN, a.s. in that the entire product portfolio is already being used in serial production, and the prospects for expanding powder metallurgy applications in light aviation are now indisputable.

At the same time, the company is launching several new projects with a major Italian company in the field of automation of system-based access control management, solutions commonly encountered at airports and in facilities requiring special security. The project builds on GEVORKYAN, a.s.'s technical know-how, its long-term presence in the security segment, as well as on substantial investments in innovative technologies and materials in recent years.

Given the scale of both projects and the prospects for their expansion into new applications, customer needs will be covered by both production plants, Gevorkyan Sinteris Italia and GEVORKYAN, a.s. in Slovakia.

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About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at .

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Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, ...

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Diversification, diversification and diversification!

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