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Turkish Stock Exchange Closes Tuesday Down
(MENAFN) Turkey's benchmark equity index closed sharply lower on Tuesday, retreating 1.45% to finish the session at 12,921.56 points as selling pressure dominated the trading day.
The BIST 100 opened the session at 13,108.45 before shedding 190.75 points from Monday's closing level. The index touched an intraday trough of 12,876.31, while bulls briefly pushed it to a peak of 13,179.92 earlier in the day.
Broad-based losses gripped the market, with 83 sub-indexes ending in negative territory against just 14 that managed to close with gains.
Trading activity remained robust, with total transaction volume reaching 145.5 billion Turkish liras — equivalent to approximately $3.26 billion — as the index's overall market capitalization stood at 12.56 trillion liras, or roughly $282.3 billion.
On the currency front, the Turkish lira held steady against major currencies as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520 GMT). The USD/TRY pair was quoted at 44.6120, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 51.6765. Sterling was exchanged at 59.1530 liras per pound.
In commodities, gold surged to $4,647.15 per ounce, while Brent crude futures were last seen trading at $111.02 a barrel.
The BIST 100 opened the session at 13,108.45 before shedding 190.75 points from Monday's closing level. The index touched an intraday trough of 12,876.31, while bulls briefly pushed it to a peak of 13,179.92 earlier in the day.
Broad-based losses gripped the market, with 83 sub-indexes ending in negative territory against just 14 that managed to close with gains.
Trading activity remained robust, with total transaction volume reaching 145.5 billion Turkish liras — equivalent to approximately $3.26 billion — as the index's overall market capitalization stood at 12.56 trillion liras, or roughly $282.3 billion.
On the currency front, the Turkish lira held steady against major currencies as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520 GMT). The USD/TRY pair was quoted at 44.6120, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 51.6765. Sterling was exchanged at 59.1530 liras per pound.
In commodities, gold surged to $4,647.15 per ounce, while Brent crude futures were last seen trading at $111.02 a barrel.
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