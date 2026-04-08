Ukraine's Support In Strengthening Gulf Air Defense Valuable Contribution To Regional Security Fatih Ceylan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by former Permanent Representative of Türkiye to NATO, Ambassador Fatih Ceylan.

“Iranian missile and drone attacks to the Gulf countries have opened a new and different phase in the war against Iran. These attacks have indeed altered the picture in the theatre. Ukrainian assistance to reinforcing anti-missile and anti-drone capacity of the Gulf states would certainly be an invaluable contribution to the defense of the Gulf,” Ceylan said.

The Turkish diplomat emphasized that it is understandable and logical that Ukraine must first take care of its own defense.

“Nevertheless, there would emerge limitations on the extent of such support given the challenge Ukraine faces itself in defending its homeland against the Russian missile and drone attacks. In that regard, it would be legitimate for Ukraine to prioritize its own needs in missile and drone warfare,” he noted.

The former Turkish envoy to NATO also highlighted Ukraine's achievements in conducting warfare under modern conditions and the changing nature of war.

“The war Ukraine is waging against Russia for securing its sovereignty and territorial integrity is a solid case that demonstrates the changing nature of modern warfare,” he said.

Ceylan also pointed to the preconditions for a potential new arms race, similar to that of the Cold War, though under different parameters of warfare.

Erdogan, Rutte discuss Ukraine, Iran wars, preparations for NATO summit

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, President Zelensky stated that Ukrainian diplomacy is working to restore a permanent presence in Syria and to deepen cooperation with countries in the region, as well as on new security arrangements with partners.