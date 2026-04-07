Threed Capital Inc. Issues Early Warning Report In Connection With The Acquisition Of Securities Of AI/ML Innovations Inc.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled an aggregate of 56,954,200 common shares, and 45,555,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company that are exercisable within the ensuing 60 days (the "Existing Warrants"), representing approximately 22.4% of all issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 34.2% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of such Existing Warrants held). Of this total, (i) ThreeD held an aggregate of 26,899,200 common shares and 20,500,000 Existing Warrants, representing approximately 10.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 17.3% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Existing Warrants held), and (ii) the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 30,055,000 common shares, and 25,055,000 Existing Warrants, representing approximately 11.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 19.7% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Existing Warrants held).

Immediately following the Acquisition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control an aggregate of 56,954,200 common shares, 45,555,000 Existing Warrants, and convertible debentures entitling the holder thereof to acquire 9,000,000 common shares and 9,000,000 common share purchase warrants. The holdings of ThreeD and the Joint Actor represent approximately 22.4% of all issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 38.0% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of Existing Warrants and the convertible debentures). Of this total, (i) ThreeD held an aggregate of 26,899,200 common shares and 20,500,000 Existing Warrants, and convertible debentures entitling the ThreeD to acquire 9,000,000 common shares and 9,000,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 10.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 22.4% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of the Existing Warrants and convertible debentures); and (ii) the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 30,055,000 common shares and 25,055,000 Existing Warrants, representing approximately 11.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 19.7% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Existing Warrants only).

The Acquisition was conducted through a private placement and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes. ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease its investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The Subject Debenture was acquired for total consideration of $450,000.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.