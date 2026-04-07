Tim's Glass And Mirror Showcases Custom Glass Innovation In Greater Chicago, IL

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Tim's Glass and Mirror, a residential and commercial glass service provider based in Arlington Heights, Ill., continues to support homeowners and businesses across the greater Chicago area with tailored glass solutions for bathrooms, living spaces, and storefronts.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Tim's Glass and Mirror, a residential and commercial glass service provider based in Arlington Heights, Ill., continues to support homeowners and businesses across the greater Chicago area with tailored glass solutions for bathrooms, living spaces, and storefronts. The company operates as a custom glass company Chicago ‐based firm that specializes in custom glass installations aligning with each client's design goals and functional requirements, focusing on precision fit, clear sight lines, and long‐term usability.

The shop serves the broader Chicagoland region and surrounding suburbs, offering on‐site consultations and measurements for projects ranging from bathroom enclosures to commercial storefronts and windows. This regional footprint allows the team to coordinate directly with clients, architects, and contractors while maintaining a consistent standard of service throughout the area.

Tim's Glass and Mirror emphasizes direct communication and walks clients through options for custom glass installations. The company offers free estimates and personalized on‐site consultations, helping clients understand how specific glass configurations, finishes, and hardware choices will affect the light, openness, and overall feel of a room. For many households, the process centers on designing and installing custom shower doors, mirrors, and windows that better match their spatial and aesthetic preferences.

Tim Spath, representative for the company, noted that the focus is on clarity and intentionality rather than simply replacing glass.“Every project starts with understanding how people want to experience the space,” Spath said.“Whether it's a bathroom, closet, or storefront, the glass should support comfort, light, and how the room functions day to day.” This approach extends to both residential and commercial clients, where the team works with architects, contractors, and property managers to integrate glass cleanly into renovations and new‐build projects.

In addition to bath enclosures and mirrors, the company supports glass replacement and repair for a variety of interior and exterior applications, including storefronts, windows, and other glass‐faced surfaces.

Tim's Glass and Mirror is a family‐owned glass service provider based in Arlington Heights, Ill., offering residential and commercial glass installation, repair, and mirror services across the greater Chicago area. The company specializes in custom glass installations, including shower enclosures, mirrors, windows, and storefront glass, with an emphasis on clear communication, tailored design, and on‐site consultation.

About:

Tim's Glass and Mirror Company provides residential and commercial glass solutions throughout the Greater Chicago area. The company specializes in frameless shower doors, custom mirrors, glass railings, and architectural glass projects, offering design, fabrication, and installation with a focus on precision and craftsmanship.