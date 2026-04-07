Alopecia Treatment Market Outlook 2032: Discover High-Growth Opportunities, Emerging Therapies, And Key Company Strategies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Alopecia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of Alopecia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alopecia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Alopecia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Alopecia market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Alopecia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Alopecia market.

Some facts of the Alopecia Market Report are:



According to DelveInsight, Alopecia market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

Leading Alopecia companies working in the market are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Inc., HCell Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Viviscal, Histogen, Follica Inc., Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Regaine, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Kirkland Signature, Lexington International LLC, Vitabiotics, Alpecin - Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH & Co, Johnson and Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Some of the major driving factors for the Alopecia market are the rising incidence of hair loss, technological innovations in alopecia diagnosis, and the increase in the number of chronic diseases associated with hair loss. Changing lifestyles, such as excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption, and rising stress indices among people, are thought to be major contributors to the rise in the prevalence of alopecia.

In July 2023, REVIAN Inc. announced that the Revian Red Hair Growth System is expected to be in a second study. It is anticipated as an effective treatment option for Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia ("CCCA").

In June 2023, Pfizer Inc. announced the approval of LITFULO by the U.S. FDA. It is the first treatment that is approved and used for adolescents (12+) to treat severe alopecia areata. In January 2023, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd announced the acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals. The latter is a biotechnology company specializing in treating alopecia areata

Alopecia Overview

Hair loss, also known as alopecia or baldness, refers to a loss of hair from part of the head or body. Typically, at least the head is involved, and the severity of hair loss can vary from a small area to the entire body.

About one-third of women experience hair loss at some time in their lives; among postmenopausal women, as many as two-thirds suffer hair thinning or bald spots. Hair loss in women often has a greater impact than hair loss does on men, because it is less socially acceptable for them. Alopecia can severely affect a woman's emotional well-being and quality of life.

The condition occurs when white blood cells attack the cells in hair follicles, causing them to shrink and dramatically slow down hair production. It is unknown precisely what causes the body's immune system to target hair follicles in this way.

There are different types of alopecia varying in terms of causes, severity (how much hair falls out), patterns of hair loss, the usual age it starts and body parts affected. Most of the people have alopecia areata, which is often used as an umbrella name for a spectrum (a range) of types: areata, totalis, and universalis. Because alopecia areata is a spectrum, many people had hair loss 'in-between' these named points. Some people found that their alopecia changed along the spectrum over time.

The extreme forms of alopecia areata are alopecia total is, which involves the loss of all head hair, and alopecia universal is, which involves the loss of all hair from the head and the body.

The main type of hair loss in women is the same as it is men.

It is called androgenetic alopecia (AGA), or female (or male) pattern hair loss. In men, hair loss usually begins above the temples, and the receding hairline eventually forms a characteristic“M” shape; hair at the top of the head also thins, often progressing to baldness. In women, androgenetic alopecia begins with gradual thinning at the part line, followed by increasing diffuse hair loss radiating from the top of the head. A woman's hairline rarely recedes, and women rarely become bald.

Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is the main hormone responsible for Androgenetic Alopecia in genetically susceptible individuals. DHT causes hair loss by inducing a change in the hair follicles. The hairs produced by the follicles affected by DHT become progressively smaller until eventually the follicles shrink completely and stop producing hair entirely.

Alopecia Market

The Alopecia market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Alopecia market trends by analyzing the impact of current Alopecia therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Alopecia market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Alopecia market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Alopecia market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Alopecia Epidemiology

The Alopecia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Alopecia patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Alopecia market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Alopecia Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Alopecia drugs recently launched in the Alopecia market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Alopecia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Alopecia Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Alopecia market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Alopecia Pipeline Development Activities

The Alopecia market report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Alopecia key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Alopecia Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Alopecia Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Alopecia treatment markets in the upcoming years are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Inc., HCell Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Viviscal, Histogen, Follica Inc., Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Regaine, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Kirkland Signature, Lexington International LLC, Vitabiotics, Alpecin - Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH & Co, Johnson and Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Alopecia Report Key Insights

1. Alopecia Patient Population

2. Alopecia Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Alopecia Market

4. Alopecia Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Alopecia Market Opportunities

6. Alopecia Therapeutic Approaches

7. Alopecia Pipeline Analysis

8. Alopecia Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Alopecia Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Alopecia Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Alopecia Market Overview at a Glance

5. Alopecia Disease Background and Overview

6. Alopecia Patient Journey

7. Alopecia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Alopecia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Alopecia Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Alopecia Treatment

11. Alopecia Marketed Products

12. Alopecia Emerging Therapies

13. Alopecia Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Alopecia Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Alopecia Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Alopecia Market

18. Alopecia Market Drivers

19. Alopecia Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

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