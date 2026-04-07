Aqaba Council Discusses Coordination For 2026 Local Development Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, April 7 (Petra) -- Aqaba Governorate Council on Tuesday discussed ways to coordinate efforts to implement development projects listed under the 2026 budget for the local administration sector during a coordination meeting.Aqaba Governor Ayman Al-Awaisheh affirmed the executive council's support for efforts aimed at improving the level of services provided to citizens, stressing the importance of adhering to the highest standards of transparency and accuracy in managing financial allocations to achieve sustainable development and strengthen public trust in government institutions.For his part, head of the governorate council committee Mousa Al-Dardasawi highlighted the importance of the meeting in unifying visions and exchanging expertise among the various stakeholders, underscoring the need to work as one team to ensure projects are implemented efficiently and in line with set timelines.He added that the projects were identified based on the governorate's needs assessment guide, making them more closely aligned with the priorities of citizens across different areas of Aqaba.Heads of municipal committees reviewed the key needs of their respective areas and priorities for the next phase, emphasizing the importance of continued coordination and consultation with the governorate council to ensure optimal allocation of resources and a positive impact on service levels and local development in Aqaba.Financial documentation related to municipal projects included in the 2026 budget was handed over, alongside a review of the main projects and implementation mechanisms to ensure objectives are achieved efficiently and within specified timeframes.The meeting is part of a series of regular engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation among various official entities in planning and implementation, serving the interests of Aqaba Governorate and its residents while reflecting a practical commitment to achieving balanced and sustainable development.