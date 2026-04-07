Jordanian Delegation Prepares For Asian Beach Games In China's Sanya

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 7 (Petra) - The Jordanian delegation participating in the sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games held a final coordination meeting on Tuesday evening ahead of the competition scheduled for April 22-30 in Sanya, China.Jordan will be represented by 24 male and female athletes across four disciplines: beach handball, beach wrestling, beach jiu-jitsu, and triathlon.The delegation is headed by Juliana Al-Sadeq, a member of the Jordan Olympic Committee's board of directors and a former national taekwondo champion.Rana Al-Saeed, Secretary General of the Jordan Olympic Committee, addressed the athletes during the meeting, urging them to exert their maximum efforts to represent the kingdom honorably on the continental stage.The session covered administrative and medical protocols, travel arrangements, and logistical details concerning the team's residency in China.This marks Jordan's sixth appearance at the Asian Beach Games. To date, the kingdom has secured 18 medals in the competition's history, including four golds, seven silvers, and seven bronzes.