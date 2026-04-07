Aeroméxico Announces Webcast Of First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

During the call, management will review the company's operating and financial performance for the period, highlighting key business drivers, recent developments, and strategic initiatives that shaped Aeroméxico's results throughout the first quarter. The event will also include a Q&A session for investors and analysts.

A live webcast of this event will be available at and an online replay will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.

The company's first quarter 2026 earnings results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. Mexico City / 11:30 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link:

Dial-in link: