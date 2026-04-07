INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Vital Farms, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines VITL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vital Farms, Inc. (“Vital Farms” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VITL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Vital Farms and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 26, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Vital Farms securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .



On February 26, 2026, Vital Farms filed its annual report for 2025, reporting annual revenue of $759.44 million, missing its previous guidance of $775 million. Vital Farms also reported earnings per share of $0.35, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. In the annual report, Vital Farms also disclosed that the Company's implementation of an enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system had caused“temporary disruptions in order and fulfillment levels”. That same day, during a related earnings call, the Company's Chief Financial Officer said that“volume growth so far is lagging our initial expectations”, citing the impact of“several weeks of slow shipments following our ERP implementation last year”.

On this news, Vital Farms' stock price fell $2.68 per share, or 10.81%, to close at $22.11 per share on February 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980