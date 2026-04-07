University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Law Named A Top 100 Law School For Second Year In A Row

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two specialties also in Top 25 in the country in rankings from U.S. News and World Report

Kansas City, MO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law stands as a top 100 law school, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. The law school tied at #100 for all law schools and #54 among public law schools.

“Recognition as a Top 100 law school in back-to-back years, for the first time in our history, is a sign that we have great momentum as a team,” said Lumen Mulligan, dean of the UMKC School of Law.“Our J.D. and LLM students are excelling in first-time bar pass rate and employment. We are bringing on new cohorts of students in our Master of Legal Studies program, who enrich our community. Our faculty are renowned instructors and world-class researchers. Our staff are leaders in their fields. And our alumni and supporters make this success possible with their deep engagement with, and financial investments in, our school.”

When it comes to rankings, U.S. News and World Report assesses elements that are important to students, alumni and the legal community. The most prominent factors are employment and bar passage. Other factors include academic-peer assessment, lawyer and judge assessment, faculty and library resources and academic quality of entering students.

UMKC School of Law ranked at #21 for trial advocacy and #22 for legal writing and is the only law school from Missouri or Kansas to have a top-25 ranking in these important areas. Specialty rankings are based on peer assessment surveys from faculty who teach in that area.

“UMKC's legal writing program continues to have a national impact because our faculty are passionate about student success and matching theory with practical skills,” said Brad Desnoyer, clinical professor and president-elect of the Legal Writing Institute.“Our legal writing faculty set high expectations for our students and then give them the skills they need to meet those expectations.”

In 2024, the UMKC Law Mock Trial program was ranked #11 out of nearly 250 law schools across the country, recognizing results and performance in tough competitions. In 2025, the UMKC Law mock trial team took first place in the inaugural National Military Trial Competition.

“The success of UMKC's trial advocacy program is driven by the relentless commitment of its students and professors,” said L. Michaelle Tobin, clinical professor of law.“Our faculty are deeply invested in developing the advocacy skills that prepare students to lead in the legal profession. In turn, our students' hard work and dedication produce exceptional skill, professionalism and results.”

Faculty, staff and students aren't the only ones excited about this recognition. UMKC School of Law alumni enthusiastically support the school and are glad to see what they've long known – it is a true gem in the Kansas City legal community.

“While alumni have known that UMKC School of Law graduates are well-prepared to join the legal profession, they have expressed so much enthusiasm in seeing our law school rise to the Top 100,” said Marie Dispenza, senior director of development at the UMKC School of Law and executive director of the UMKC Law Foundation.“That enthusiasm has shown through stronger engagement, increased donations and a growing sense of pride knowing that a well-respected law school reflects not only the students attending now but also the talented alumni who came before them.”

“The UMKC School of Law has long been a place of opportunity and excellence,” said Grace Martinez (J.D. '18).“Being named a Top 100 law school for the second year in a row reflects the strength of our faculty, the dedication of our students and the meaningful impact our graduates continue to make in Kansas City and beyond.”

While the UMKC School of Law is thrilled at the ranking, they know well that the quality of the student experience can't be shown by numbers alone.

“In the more than 20 years I've been part of the UMKC Law community, our students have always been passionate, intelligent and justice-driven and our faculty and staff are top-notch,” said Mikah Thompson, associate dean & Rubey M. Hulen Professor of Law in Urban Affairs.“That has never changed. I'm very proud that we're a Top 100 law school, but our value to the legal community can't be fully captured by any ranking. The quality of the legal education we offer and the lawyers we produce has always been outstanding.”

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UMKC School of Law is a Top 100 Law School

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