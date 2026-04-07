Duncan McCallum is a Ph.D. candidate in musicology at the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada. He holds an M.A. in musicology from Western, and a B.Mus. (Hons) from McMaster University. His research interests lie in popular music and sound studies, especially as they relate to Canadian music.

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