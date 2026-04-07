ALECSO Honors Late Jordanian Poet Abdelmunim Rifai

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 7 (Petra) -- The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) has selected the late Jordanian poet Abdelmunim Rifai to be honored alongside a group of prominent literary figures from across the Arab world.The Jordan Academy of Arabic announced on Tuesday that the selection was made as part of the 12th edition of Arab Poetry Day, which commemorates influential cultural symbols for the year 2026. The list of honorees also includes the late Nasser bin Salem al-Bahlani of Oman, Hassan al-Ni'mah of Qatar, and Mubarak al-Amari of Bahrain.The decision followed resolutions passed by Arab culture ministers and consultations with the Permanent Committee for Arab Culture, according to the academy's statement.Rifai, a towering figure in Jordanian and Arab literature, was recognized for a career that seamlessly blended creative output with a distinguished diplomatic and political life. He was noted for enriching the Arab cultural landscape with profound works characterized by linguistic precision, emotional depth, and a commitment to humanitarian and national themes.The tribute aims to celebrate the legacy of intellectuals who used their literary influence to bridge the gap between creative expression and public service.