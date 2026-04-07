Oral Proteins & Peptides Market To Reach $19.93 Billion By 2030

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Oral Proteins & Peptides Market by Molecule (Semaglutide, Linaclotide, Calcitonin), Drug Class (GLP-1, GPE, CGRP), Therapeutic Area (Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Genetic, CNS, Obesity, Diabetes), Formulation (Tablet, Capsule) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, the latest report,“ Oral Proteins & Peptides Market by Molecule (Semaglutide, Linaclotide, Calcitonin), Drug Class (GLP-1, GPE, CGRP), Therapeutic Area (Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Genetic, CNS, Obesity, Diabetes), Formulation (Tablet, Capsule) – Global Forecast to 2030,” the market is projected to grow from USD 9.31 billion in 2025 to USD 19.93 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 16.4%.

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What is driving this accelerated market expansion, and why is it strategically important now?

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, and kidney diseases is significantly increasing demand for effective and convenient treatment options. At the same time, patients and healthcare providers are increasingly favoring oral drug delivery due to improved compliance, ease of administration, and reduced reliance on injectable therapies.

How are pharmaceutical companies capitalizing on this shift? Industry players are actively pursuing inorganic growth strategies, including strategic collaborations and partnerships, to accelerate research and development in oral biologics. These efforts are enabling faster innovation cycles and expanding the therapeutic potential of proteins and peptides in oral formulations. However, challenges such as formulation complexity, stability concerns, and stringent regulatory approval processes continue to present barriers that companies must strategically navigate.

Where does innovation create the most value? Advances in formulation technologies are improving the bioavailability and stability of oral proteins and peptides, unlocking new opportunities across multiple therapeutic areas. This is particularly critical as healthcare systems increasingly prioritize scalable, cost-effective treatments that can be widely distributed and easily administered.

Segment Insights:

Why does semaglutide dominate the molecule segment? In 2024, the semaglutide segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to maintain its leadership position through 2030. As a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog, semaglutide plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels and appetite, making it highly effective for managing type 2 diabetes. Its growing adoption reflects the increasing global burden of diabetes and the strong demand for convenient, high-efficacy oral therapies.

What is driving the rapid growth of tablet formulations? By formulation, the tablets segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Tablets offer several strategic advantages, including precise dosing, enhanced stability, longer shelf life, and cost-effective manufacturing and distribution. Additionally, controlled-release capabilities improve bioavailability and ensure consistent therapeutic outcomes, making tablets an increasingly preferred format for both manufacturers and patients.

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Regional Insights:

Where does Europe stand in the global market landscape? Europe represents the second-largest market for oral proteins and peptides. What factors are supporting this position? A strong presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, favorable regulatory frameworks, and widespread product availability-supported by reimbursement mechanisms in several countries-are driving regional growth. These factors collectively enhance market accessibility and adoption across healthcare systems.

Company Insights:

Who are the key players shaping the competitive landscape? Leading companies including Novo Nordisk A/S, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., EnteraBio Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., R-Pharm JSC, Proxima Concepts, SWK Holdings Corporation, AstraZeneca, Regor Therapeutics Group, Viking Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Structure Therapeutics, Zealand Pharma, Sciwind Biosciences, and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. are actively advancing innovation through R&D investments, partnerships, and pipeline expansion.

How will competition evolve in this high-growth market? Companies that successfully address formulation and regulatory challenges while scaling production and distribution capabilities will be best positioned to capture market share and drive long-term value.

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