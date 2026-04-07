Twelve Georgia State Graduate Business Programs In 2026 U.S. News Rankings
- Information Systems International Business Real Estate The Part-Time MBA Business Analytics Healthcare Management Marketing Finance Accounting Supply Chain Management The Executive MBA Entrepreneurship
“We are pleased and proud of these U.S. News rankings, which reflect the relevance and responsiveness of our programs for working professionals and the esteem of our peer institutions,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College.
U.S. News bases its part-time MBA rankings on factors including peer assessment, median GMAT/GRE scores, median GPA, and average length of work experience. Two-hundred forty-five part-time programs met the criteria for consideration and were evaluated.
Business specialty and Executive MBA rankings depend on peer assessments from business school deans and directors of MBA programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Healthcare management programs are evaluated by accredited member institutions of the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education.
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Contact:
Holly Frew
Robinson College of Business
(404) 413-7076
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