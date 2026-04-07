Ghada Kofa Introduces The Invisible Crowns A Story Celebrating The Quiet Power Of Kindness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Children's literature holds a unique ability to shape values in subtle yet lasting ways. In her latest release, The Invisible Crowns, published by Dar Al Sharq, author Ghada Kofa presents a heartfelt story that reminds young readers of a simple but profound truth: kindness is the truest form of royalty.

The book was recently introduced through a special reading session at the Family Hope Center, where Kofa shared the story with a remarkable group of special needs students.

The experience went beyond storytelling, evolving into an interactive session where children took part in a creative crown-making activity-bringing the book's message to life in a meaningful and joyful way.

Reflecting on the session, Kofa emphasized the importance of making reading an engaging and anticipated experience for children.“Reading should not feel like a task,” she noted,“but like a moment children look forward to.”

She highlighted the vital role that schools and educational centers play in nurturing a culture of reading by transforming storytelling into interactive experiences that combine imagination, creativity, and emotional connection.

“The joy on the children's faces as they created their crowns was a reminder that stories are not only read-they are felt and lived,” Kofa shared.“Children need spaces where they can discover their value from within.”

The Invisible Crowns follows the story of two brothers, Henry and Leon, who spend a rainy day at home when their parents reveal a gentle secret: every child wears an invisible crown. These crowns shine when children are kind, honest, and brave-and fade when those values are forgotten.

Through everyday moments filled with laughter, small conflicts, and learning, the brothers come to understand that caring for their crowns means caring for one another.

The story was inspired by Kofa's close friend's sons, Henry and Leon-two boys full of curiosity and love for life.“I wanted to give them something lasting,” she explains.“A story that reminds them that the most important rule in life is that kindness is the real royalty we carry within us.”

The book is brought to life through the expressive illustrations of artist Nour Mostafa, whose warm and vivid artwork adds emotional depth and invites children into a world where inner values shine brighter than appearances.

At a time when children are often surrounded by messages of comparison and competition, The Invisible Crowns offers a gentle yet powerful alternative: true brilliance is not defined by what we have, but by how we treat others.

By combining storytelling with hands-on creative engagement, the book reinforces the importance of empathy, honesty, and courage from an early age.

In addition to this new release, Ghada Kofa is the author of I Am Majd from Palestine, published by Dar Al Sharq, a story that explores identity and belonging through a child's perspective.

She has also published several titles with Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press, including The Secret of the Buried Treasure, Jana Grows Up, and Afantas on Mount Kilimanjaro. Through these works, she continues to build a body of children's literature that celebrates imagination, growth, and meaningful values.

Kofa also shares that she is currently working on new literary projects, reflecting her ongoing commitment to creating stories that inspire, empower, and resonate with young readers across cultures.

The Invisible Crowns is now available in bookstores.