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Linde Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings And Conference Call Schedule


2026-04-07 02:08:39
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
07.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Linde Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule Woking, UK, April 7, 2026 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results by 06:00 EDT/midday CEST on Friday, May 1, 2026. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970
Access code: 6877110
Live webcast (listen-only)

Web replay Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on
Friday, May 1, 2026, at:

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, May 1, 2026, at .


About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email:...		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email:...

07.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 2303902

End of News EQS News Service

2303902 07.04.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN07042026004691010666ID1110953423



EQS Group

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